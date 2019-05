- The Chester County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to stay on high alert after two separate reports of a person in a van trying to lure women into their vehicle.

One of the incidents occurred on Friday, May 17 and the second incident happened about one to two days later, deputies said.

The incidents were reported on Interstate-77 and HWY 9 at Exit 65 at a BP and a QT which are just across the street from each other.

Deputies said two female victims engaged in a conversation with the suspect and the suspect made them feel uncomfortable. One of the victims drove away and was reportedly followed for a short distance by the van.

Deputies are asking the community to keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a white van with a gray spot on the hood above the grill where the paint has flaked off. The vehicle could also be in the Richburg, South Carolina area.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect driver at this time.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office at 803-581-5131 or 911.