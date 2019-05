- A SWAT officer shot a wanted man following a no-knock search warrant issued at a mobile home in Hickory, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, May 22 at a mobile home located at 970 Airport-Rhodhiss Road, lot #3, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the search warrant was issued with information that the suspect and others had firearms within the mobile home and that some of the occupants, including the suspect, sometimes had handguns in their direct possession.

After Burke County SWAT breached the door into the mobile home and then the bedroom, the suspect's girlfriend was escorted out of the bedroom, and outside of the home, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect refused to get out of bed and refused to show officers his hands that were hidden under the covers. SWAT continued to negotiate with the suspect while he was reportedly threatening officers that "he was going to kill them" or "make the officers kill him."

After numerous threats, the suspect quickly moved his hands under the covers and that's when a SWAT officer fired his weapon.

"Officers immediately began administering first aid and the SWAT medic entered the mobile home to assume medical care. Burke County EMS had been staged close by the scene and arrived quickly. The suspect was airlifted from the airport to a medical center," according to the sheriff's office.

The SWAT officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation being conducted by the SBI.