A veteran gave a recruit some words of wisdom after passing each other in the hallways of Charlotte Douglas Airport on Monday, a heartfelt moment captured by a FOX 46 viewer. (Credit: Davy Roach)

- If you were wondering whether or not good will still exists, look no further.

In a heartfelt moment captured on Monday by a FOX 46 Charlotte viewer, a veteran gave a new recruit some advice while passing each other in the hallways of Charlotte Douglas Airport.

"Their embrace after their talk was a reminder of all that is good in our country," the viewer said. "The sincerity of these two men brought tears to my eyes."

The viewer called it "passing the torch" and said he had the great fortune to observe the exchange.