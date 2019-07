- Police say shots were fired at driver in Charlotte before a three car crash happened.

On Wednesday, CMPD officers responded to Graham Street near Dogwood Avenue where a man was driving when two people in another car shot at him multiple times.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the victim’s vehicle, the suspect vehicle, and an uninvolved third vehicle all ended up in a crash together at that intersection.

The two suspects ran from the scene and have not been located at this time.

The victim, as well as both occupants of the third car were all taken by MEDIC to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening Injuries sustained during the crash.

Detectives are investigating the incident and working determine a motive.