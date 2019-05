- Huntersville Police are responding to calls about a shooting threat at North Mecklenburg High School on Tuesday, according to authorities.

"We are taking every precaution," the Huntersville Police Department said in a statement.

Alexander Middle School, Blythe Elementary have also been put on lockdown as a precautionary step.

Once they have determined that there is no credible threat, the schools will be released from lockdown.

June 7 is the last day of school on the calendar for CMS.

"This morning, an anonymous threat was made by telephone to our campus," North Meck HS Principal Amy Dellinger said. "All students and staff are safe and I will update information based on the results of this investigation by law enforcement."

CORRECTION: The schools have been placed on lockdown, not shut down, as originally suggested in the story.

UPDATE: As of 11:25 a.m. the lock down has been lifted and kids are back in school, authorities confirmed.