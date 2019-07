Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte

- Shoppers and employees were evacuated from a local Walmart in Concord after an employee discovered what was thought to be a suspicious package outside the store Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3905 Concord Pkwy S in Concord.

Police tell FOX 46 that an employee found a package in a shopping cart outside. The building and adjacent businesses were evacuated Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

A shopper told FOX 46 that she had her cart full of groceries when a worker came up and told her she needed to leave immediately. She said shoppers were running out of the store.

Cabarrus County Bomb Squad was at the scene Tuesday evaluating the package. Crews said the package was deemed "not a threat" to the public.