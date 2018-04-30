"Silent Sam" Confederate statue at UNC Chapel Hill defaced with blood, red ink

- Silent Sam, the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill, was defaced during a protest Monday where a woman was taken into custody.

Maya Little released a statement following the incident saying she threw her blood and red ink on the statue.

"It is also our duty to continue the struggle against white supremacy that countless others have led since black students have been on this campus," Little wrote.

Little, who is listed as a Ph.D. candidate at UNC, was taken into custody and will be charged with vandalism, according to university officials.

Video posted to social media showed police dragging protesters away from the monument. The statue in question is located on campus near Franklin Street. According to UNC's website, Silent Sam was dedicated in 1913 as a memorial to Confederate alumni who lost their lives in the American Civil War.

A series of protests has been organized since September 2017 calling for the statue to be removed from UNC's campus. The controversy surrounding the statue was reignited following the events in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017.