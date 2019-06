- Lenoir police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Dwight Reginald Laughter was last seen in the 2300 block of Hickory Boulevard on Friday, June 14. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some kind of cognitive impairment.

Laughter is described as a white man, six-foot-one, weighing 211 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Laughter could be driving a white 2016 Toyota Prius with the NC tag BMF7862, possibly headed for Bryan County, GA. Anyone with information on Laughter's whereabouts is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.