Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Iredell County

- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Iredell County.

Sydney Elizabeth Morrison is a 15-year-old white female, 5'4", weighing about 180 lbs. She has long hair dyed blue, and blue eyes.

Deputies spoke with Morrison's mother who told them she was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Acre Dr. around midnight. Her mother discovered she was missing the following morning.

Morrison is believed to be suffering from some type of cognitive impairment, and could be in danger. She takes several medications on a daily basis, but she did not take them with her.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says she may be in the area of Grant Mountain Road in Marion.

Anyone with information on Morrison's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt K. Harrell at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.