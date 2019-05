- UPDATE 5/14: At the request of the Concord Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Janice Adams.

______________

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Concord woman who has gone missing.

Janice Cashwell Adams was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13. She left her family home on Westridge Lane in a 2008 burgundy Honda Civic with the license plate XXC-1455 without them knowing.

Adams has recently displayed early signs of dementia. It's not clear where she may be headed.

Adams is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing multi-color plaid pajamas and house slippers.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.