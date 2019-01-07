Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

- UPDATE: Clarence Donald Steger has been found safe.

-----

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen just outside of Uptown.

Clarence Donald Steger went missing on Monday, Jan. 7. Steger's wife called police at 3:54 p.m. to report him missing.

She told police he was last seen in a business in the 100 block of Providence Rd. He left the business in an unknown direction of travel.

Steger is described as a black man, with grey hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown suit, brown shoes and a tie.

He could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information on Steger's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Detective Tuttle, the lead detective on the cast at 704-336-8340, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.