- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Wade Hampton Moore, 85, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Moore was last seen at 132 Inlet Drive in Wilmington wearing light blue jeans and a sweatshirt. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with short white and grey hair and green eyes.

Moore could be driving a 2005 white Ford F-150 with NC plate XSE-4880.

Anyone with information about Moore should call the Pender County Sheriffs Office at 910-259-1212.