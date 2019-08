- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Hickory woman last seen traveling with her dog.

Beverly Jean McLean went missing from an apartment in the 4000 block of Center Street in Hickory. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white woman, five-foot-two, weighing about 158 pounds. She was last seen wearing black cutoff shorts and a multi-colored shirt.

She could be driving a 2016 gold Toyota Highlander with the Illinois license plate 309899. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 808-328-0551.