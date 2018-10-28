Missing Concord man found safe

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Oct 28 2018 10:40AM EDT

Updated: Oct 28 2018 12:41PM EDT

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - UPDATE: James Carlton has been found safe. 
-----

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with cognitive deficiencies, according to Concord Police.

James Howard Carlton, 49, was last seen by his caregiver, who says he left his apartment around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 27. 

The caregiver told police that Carlton has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old, and he does not have a cell phone. He typically walks or takes public transportation to get around. 

Carlton is described as a white man, 5'9" weighing 190 lbs. He has very short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green shirt with a black jacket, a red baseball hat with the number four on it, and black Nike tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information on Carlton's whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories