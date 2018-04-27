Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lenoir

- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Lenoir.

Cecil Rector Hayes, 81, was last seen by family around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at his home located at 801 Beverly Circle.

Police said Hayes' spouse got up from bed and realized that her husband, who has been battling Alzheimer's for the last year, was gone.

The couple's white 2013 Toyota Camry with NC plate number ECL-3099 was also missing from the home. According to family, Hayes may be traveling to the Wilkes County area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 757-2100.