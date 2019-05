- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in mid-April.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continue to search for Spencer Stratton, 35, who is diagnosed with autism and non-verbal. The man has now been missing for over a month.

Stratton was last seen Tuesday, April 16 around 3:18 p.m. at his school, Life Span, on Kalynne Street near Lakewood Park in Charlotte, police said.

Stratton was wearing a red and black jacket, black pants, a black shirt with a red and white design on the front, and gray shoes. He's described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Stratton could be carrying a blue lunch box with him.

Anyone with information on Stratton's whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373 or 911.