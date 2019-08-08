< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sinking manhole covers damaging cars across Charlotte 08 2019 11:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422976816_422976582_130114",video:"593006",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Across%2520the%2520City%2520of%2520Charlotte%2520there%2520are%2520hundreds%252C%2520if%2520not%2520thousands%252C%2520of%2520manhole%2520covers.%2520Many%2520of%2520them%2520are%2520built%2520into%2520the%2520road%2520creating%2520an%2520access%2520point%2520for%2520underground%2520utilities.%2520Now%2520these%2520common%2520objects%2520in%2520the%2520road%2520are%2520causing%2520problems%2520for%2520drivers%2520and%2520i",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_across_the__593006_1800.mp4?Expires=1659929809&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=YO-_E-E7nJKTisi30avcKs7BP9A",eventLabel:"Sinking%20manhole%20covers%20damaging%20cars%20across%20the%20City%20of%20Charlotte-422976582",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsinking-manhole-covers-damaging-cars-across-charlotte"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:34PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 11:36PM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 12:10AM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422976816-422976567" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Across the City of Charlotte there are hundreds, if not thousands, of manhole covers. Many of them are built into the road creating an access point for underground utilities. Now these common objects in the road are causing problems for drivers and in some cases are damaging vehicles.</p> <p>Sinking manhole covers can be found on some of Charlotte’s busiest roads including Providence Road, Central Ave. and South Blvd. </p> <p>Drivers tell FOX 46 Charlotte some of the sinking manhole covers are similar to potholes, so they take evasive action to avoid hitting them.</p> <p>“I do, but I try to move over in a safe way,” said driver, Renee Sesser</p> <p>Sometimes there is no safe way to move over, putting drivers right in line for that dip in the road, damaging their vehicle.</p> <p>“I had a horrible experience where I tried to avoid it, but couldn’t and ran over it and my tire blew,” said driver, Julianna Nwobi.</p> <p>That repair cost Nwobi hundreds of dollars. Depending on your coverage, sometimes car insurance won’t pay for the repairs.</p> <p>Charlotte Department of Transportation leaders acknowledge Charlotte area roads sometimes aren’t the smoothest and it’s because of these sinking manhole covers.</p> <p>In a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte they said: “Utilities use a variety of different materials to “make-up” the gap between the top of the physical manhole below and where the manhole lid needs to be. Water intrusion, material failures and poor installation methods may cause these failures. The City owned manholes (CLT Water and Storm Water Services) are typically repaired/adjusted in a timely manner when an issue is identified.”</p> <p>“Yeah I hope they fix those, they’re everywhere,” said Nwobi.</p> <p>CDOT leaders say many of the manhole covers in the road are owned by telecommunication and energy companies, which the city is not responsible for repairing.</p> <p>If you spot a sinking manhole cover within the City of Charlotte that you believe is causing a problem, you are asked to call 311 to file a report.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/kicked-to-the-curb-attorneys-warn-lake-arbor-residents-of-signing-agreement-with-management" title="Kicked to the Curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management" data-articleId="423200751" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorneys concerned about a contract being served to kicked-out Lake Arbor residents" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kicked to the Curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A team of attorneys expressed their concerns to Lake Arbor Apartments' residents on Saturday about an "incentive package agreement" they've been asked to sign.that could stand in the way of earning money from a lawsuit.</p><p>"Don't sign nothing until you talk with [the attorneys}," community organizer Blanche Penn said.</p><p>The North Carolina Justice Center, along with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and business lawyer Guy E. Cousins have gathered tenants to file a class-action lawsuit related to the living conditions at Lake Arbor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/battle-brewing-over-annexation-of-rock-hill-industrial-park" title="Battle brewing over annexation of Rock Hill Industrial Park" data-articleId="423191938" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There’s potentially a legal battle brewing in Rock Hill over the annexation of a large industrial park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Battle brewing over annexation of Rock Hill Industrial Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s potentially a legal battle brewing in Rock Hill over the annexation of a large industrial park.</p><p>The business owners want to remain a part of York County; Rock Hill wants to annex them into the city.</p><p>A stone’s throw away from the new Panthers’ practice facility stands the Rock Hill Industrial Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/store-clerk-held-at-gunpoint-in-conover" title="Store clerk held at gunpoint in Conover" data-articleId="423190608" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Store clerk held at gunpoint in Conover</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Catawba County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday at a convenience store in Conover.</p><p>Officials responded to calls shortly after 6 a.m. at the Whistle Stop Convenience Store at 2469 Emmanuel Church Road. The store clerk told police the suspect displayed a gun, took money from the register, and fled on foot.</p><p>Some of the cash has since been recovered.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kicked-to-the-curb-attorneys-warn-lake-arbor-residents-of-signing-agreement-with-management"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_20190810231206"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kicked to the Curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/battle-brewing-over-annexation-of-rock-hill-industrial-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_20190810203410"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Battle brewing over annexation of Rock Hill Industrial Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-more-than-a-statistic-family-of-shooting-victim-pleads-for-end-to-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/09/_More_than_a_statistic___Family_of_shoot_0_7585533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_More_than_a_statistic___Family_of_shoot_0_20190810031242"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'More than a statistic': Family of shooting victim pleads for end to gun violence</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kicked-to-the-curb-attorneys-warn-lake-arbor-residents-of-signing-agreement-with-management" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Kicked_to_the_Curb__Attorneys_warn_Lake__0_7585786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kicked to the Curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/battle-brewing-over-annexation-of-rock-hill-industrial-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/Battle_brewing_over_annexation_of_Rock_H_0_7585752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Battle brewing over annexation of Rock Hill Industrial Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-teenager-13-impaled-by-beach-umbrella-while-vacationing-in-massachusetts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-16h19m57s814_1565468629328_7585822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-16h19m57s814_1565468629328_7585822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-16h19m57s814_1565468629328_7585822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-16h19m57s814_1565468629328_7585822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-16h19m57s814_1565468629328_7585822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida teenager, 13, impaled by beach umbrella while vacationing in Massachusetts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/store-clerk-held-at-gunpoint-in-conover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/10/WhistleStop3_1565468119056_7585746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;store&#x20;clerk&#x20;was&#x20;held&#x20;at&#x20;gunpoint&#x20;Friday&#x20;in&#x20;Conover&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;robbery&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;convenience&#x20;store&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Catawba&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Store clerk held at gunpoint in Conover</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 