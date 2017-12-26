Sisters reunited in Charlotte after 37 years apart

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Dec 26 2017 07:40AM EST

Updated: Dec 26 2017 08:47AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Two sisters who hadn't seen each other in more than 35 years were reunited in the Queen City this holiday season. 

Renika Gibson tells FOX 46 Charlotte, "37 years ago my mom was forced to give up her first daughter. Today, we found her safe, beautiful, and willing to open her heart to the sister she never knew she had. Me." 

Gibson said she had been looking for her big sister her entire life. 

"This has been a long, tough journey but it was worth the wait," she said. "I'm speechless, overjoyed, emotional, and grateful that we found her." 

Gibson said they were reunited in Charlotte where ironically they both live and have crossed paths on several occasions without knowing it. 

