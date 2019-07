CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The largest outdoor fireworks show in the southeast, thousands crowded Uptown Charlotte to catch a glimpse of the SkyShow Spectacular.

The threat of rain didn't deter the droves of people who poured into uptown for the Fourth of July fireworks show. A brief rain shower was all that stood in the way of a fun Independence Day celebration.

For each and every person that came to see the sky light up, the country's birthday carries a great deal of meaning.

"To me, it just means being free, being who you are and living life," one patron said.

"Everybody has the right to be what they want to be in this country. Everybody has great opportunities," said another.

The Charlotte Knights had a little more to celebrate Thursday. Their game against the Norfolk Tides set a new attendance record. Nearly 11,000 fans filled BB&T Ballpark, the highest single-game total in the ballpark's six year history.