In need of Fourth of July plans? Look no further than SkyShow 2019 Street Party and Fireworks Spectacular in uptown Charlotte.

The SkyShow is the Southeast’s largest outdoor fireworks spectacular. The best view of the fireworks is inside BB&T Ballpark. You can buy tickets here.

If you’re not looking to go to the game, you can still enjoy the show from many places around Romare Bearden Park. There are parking lots surrounding the area that will provide you with great vantage points for the show.

WHERE TO WATCH FIREWORKS ON FOURTH OF JULY

Make sure you park your car early, with the SkyShow Street Party and the Charlotte Knight game, spots are sure to fill up quick.

SkyShow Parking Map

FOX 46 Charlotte is a proud sponsor of the SkyShow and will be debuting our new Boomerang Photo Booth, so be sure to stop on by our booth and say hello.

Street Party fun begins at 2 p.m. The Fireworks will start after the Charlotte Knights finish playing Durham.

Looking for more events to celebrate Independence Day? Here are other events happening in the area.