Slain SC deputy Farrah Turner laid to rest Sunday

- Sheriff’s deputy Farrah Turner, who was injured when a man ambushed officers in Florence, SC, was laid to rest Sunday.

Both the viewing and funeral service were held at the Florence Center. She was buried at the Florence Memorial Gardens.

Turner is the second law enforcement officer to die following the October 3 ambush in the Vintage Place community where seven law enforcement officers were shot.

The funeral venue was packed with members from different law enforcement agencies, family and friends.

Several people made remarks during the funeral service, including reverends from both of the churches she attended, City of Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler, Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, and relative Britney Weaver, who spoke on behave of the entire family.

"Rest easy, my sweet girl. We'll take it from here," said Sheriff Boone.

"Behind that beautiful smile was a selfless, God-fearing and determined person. She was not ordinary. She was extraordinary. She was our gift," said her cousin, Weaver. Her family members referred to her as "Maxine."

"Lots of sleepless night. Cryful nights. Just very hurt and sad," said friend, Carrie McCrae.

"I was drawn to her the moment I met her, because of that smile. And she had such a good soul," said friend, Marilyn Skipper.

The community has been supportive of the family that they are now bonded to by the tragic events of that day.