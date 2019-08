Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a small alligator found Sunday in Monroe. (Union County PD) Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a small alligator found Sunday in Monroe. (Union County PD)

- Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a small alligator found Sunday outside a Weddington home in Union County.

The gator was found behind a residence in the Vintage Creek subdivision. Patrol and Animal Control deputies safely removed the gator, estimated to weigh 10-15 pounds and approximately 2-3 feet long.

The gator was taken to the Animal Shelter where N.C. Wildlife Officers were scheduled to take custody of it.

At this point, deputies are unsure how the gator ended up in the area.