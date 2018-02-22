Small dog rescued from burning east Charlotte home

- A family's dog was rescued following a house fire Thursday morning in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at a home located at 6039 Hanna Court.

Charlotte Fire said the blaze started in the den and then traveled throughout the house. Luckily no one was home at the time.

A small dog was found inside the home and brought outside where the animal was given oxygen through an 'animal mask' by firefighters.

The fire was under control is about 20 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.