Two employees at separate Smoothie King stores are out of a job after receipts they issued showed racial slurs for customers' names. Two employees at separate Smoothie King stores are out of a job after receipts they issued showed racial slurs for customers' names.

The incidents took place at the Charlotte stores on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and on Davis Lake Parkway.

One receipt showed a customer's name as "Jackie Chan." The other shows a customer's name as the n-word.

In response, Smoothie King tweeted out that both employees were terminited by their franchises and that the incidents were under investigation.

Both locations were closed Monday so current emplpoyees could undergo sensitivity training.