Son says 86-year-old mom in wheelchair abandoned, left stranded at Charlotte airport for hours data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421931824-421930768"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeff Spoeri says his 86-year-old mother, Nancy Archer (pictured), was abandoned and left stranded at the airport for 12 hours Thursday (Source: Jeff Spoeri)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jeff Spoeri says his 86-year-old mother, Nancy Archer (pictured), was abandoned and left stranded at the airport for 12 hours Thursday (Source: Jeff Spoeri).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421931824-421930768" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jeff%20Spoeri%20mom%20stranded%20at%20airport%20080219_1564797662704.jpg_7570084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - An 86-year-old wheelchair bound woman was allegedly left alone at Charlotte Douglas International Airport throughout the night without assistance after her flight was canceled. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - An 86-year-old wheelchair bound woman was allegedly left alone at Charlotte Douglas International Airport throughout the night without assistance after her flight was canceled.</p> <p>Jeff Spoeri says his mother, Nancy Archer, was abandoned and left stranded at the airport for 12 hours Thursday. He says she was traveling to a memorial service in Cleveland, Ohio but her American Airlines flight was delayed several times and then canceled.</p> <p>Spoeri says staff initially helped wheel his mother to the gate, but left and never helped her after the cancellation.</p> <p>"She was literally sitting alone in a wheelchair at the gate in Charlotte at 3:30 a.m.," he told FOX 46.</p> <p>According to her son, Archer recently underwent hip replacement surgery and was unable to go to the restroom or get food on her own.</p> <p>"I was absolutely livid. Nothing justifies leaving passengers who might have difficulty caring for themselves alone at an international airport."</p> <p>American Airlines eventually tracked her down and was able to put her on a new flight. 