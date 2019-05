- South Carolina is among the top 10 best states for military retirees, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes having taken effect last year, the personal-finance website released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees to help troops plan their years after service.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans.

The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans - to housing affordability - to quality of VA hospitals.

Best states for military retirees:

1. Virginia

2. Florida

3. Maine

4. New Hampshire

5. Massachusetts

6. Alaska

7. Minnesota

8. South Dakota

9. Idaho

10. South Carolina

Worst states for military retirees:

42. New Jersey

43. Utah

44. Indiana

45. Nevada

46. New Mexico

47. Mississippi

48. New York

49. Vermont

50. Oregon

51. District of Columbia

To view the full report and your state or the District's rank, please click here.