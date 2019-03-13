< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsouth-carolina-neighbors-embrace-idea-of-panthers-move width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. South Carolina neighbors embrace idea of Panthers move YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - One team, two states. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - One team, two states. That's the continued message from Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.</p><p>He met with South Carolina leaders on Wednesday including Governor Henry McMaster about moving the team's practice facilities south.</p><p>“Someone asked him when you want to get started and he said ‘now,’ but he was talking about making these decisions,” Governor McMaster said earlier in the day. </p><p>FOX 46 spent the day on the southern side of the border seeing how neighbors feel about the Panthers potential move.</p><p>"They call them Carolina Panthers, but everything is in North Carolina, so there's a little bit of an exclusion,” Ameer Heyward said. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/carolina-panthers/panthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report" target="_blank">Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina</a></strong></p><p>Fans like him in South Carolina say the Panthers have always felt more like the ‘Charlotte Panthers.’</p><p>If the plan goes through, games would still be played in Charlotte, but practices and offices would head across the border to either Lancaster or York County.</p><p>"I think it's a good idea. 