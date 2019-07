- Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help in finding a missing 43-year-old man with health issues.

Paul Dollarhyde has been missing since noon on July 21. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, he left to go to a store near hos home and has not been seen or heard from since.

Paul is 5'10" and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say he has health issues that require medication. He is known to frequent family members and friends in the Carolinas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.