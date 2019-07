- The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who is possibly the victim of a reported assault and abduction Thursday morning.

Officers said they were able to locate the vehicle connected to the attack and possible abduction.

The assault occurred in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. Police did not say immediately where the vehicle was found Thursday morning.

The missing woman was reportedly assaulted by several men and forced into the backseat of a truck.

"We located the vehicle from this morning's assault and are still working to locate the female victim pictured below. Her safety is our priority right now, and we are asking our community for help," Myrtle Beach Police shared on Facebook Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.