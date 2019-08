Stores in South Carolina selling unprocessed hemp products will need to remove the items from their shelves.

The possession of hemp flower without a license in South Carolina is illegal,

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the possession of hemp flower without a license in illegal in the state.

The attorney general has ordered that all unprocessed hemp products must be removed from stores by 11:59 p.m. August 7 and may not be offered for sale or possessed. Failing to remove these products could result in criminal charges.

The move does not impact the possession or sale of legal CBD oil or other processed CBD products, which may continue to be lawfully possessed or sold.