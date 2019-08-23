CHICK-FIL-A'S MAC AND CHEESE HITS MENUS NATIONWIDE
According to the Facebook post, the bunny was discovered in the restaurant on Tuesday. "Help us reunite this bunny with its best friend!!!," the caption reads. "It was left at our restaurant today and we're taking good care of it until we hear from its owner."
The post was then shared over 1,000 times by members of the local community.
And fortunately, there was a happy ending.
The Chick-fil-A updated its original post to announce that the bunny had been returned to its owner. "This sweet bunny has been reunited with her owner," the post says. "Thank you for helping us spread the word, we have the greatest community!!"
Vanessa Simmons, the Marketing Director for the Chick-fil-A in Cherrydale, told Fox News, "Our "Why?" for being here in our community is to create memorable experiences. We are invested in the lives of our guests because they are our neighbors. This bunny was separated from the person who loves it and so we figured we had better help reunite them. We love happy endings!"
This wasn't the only social media post of Chick-fil-A's to make headlines: The restaurant recently got into a brief Twitter war with Popeyes over their chicken sandwiches.
On Monday, Chick-fil-A tweeted out a message which, based on the timing, was seemingly directed at Popeyes, which had released its own chicken sandwich earlier in the month. Chick-fil-A's tweet said, "Bun + Chicken _ Pickles = all the (love) for the original."
... y'all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP
Popeyes then responded to the tweet with a simple, "… y'all good?"
Fans on social media immediately began choosing sides, although it seemed that most were just amused by the possible beef between the two restaurants. Fans of Popeyes seemed to prefer the seasoning, while Chick-fil-A fans praised the restaurant's famous sauce.
Of course, Wendy's decided to jump in on the action, asking why the two companies were fighting over who had the "second-best chicken sandwich."
Posted Aug 23 2019 11:10PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 11:25PM EDT
Officials at Clover High School kept fans safe from more than just the severe weather Friday night.
After a rain delay of about an hour, fans were finally let in to Memorial Stadium in Clover and for the first time, fans were scanned with metal detectors before taking their seats.
Metal detectors are often discussed for safety in schools, but this is a first for the Clover school district. They'll be at Memorial Stadium for every home football game.
Posted Aug 16 2019 09:50AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 09:52AM EDT
A South Carolina woman is recovering after being bitten by an alligator near her home in Hilton Head Island.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells news outlets that it happened in the Sun City retirement community on Monday night.
Lucas says a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 p.m. near her house, which is also near several ponds. He says the 8-to-9-foot-long (2.4-to-2.7-meter-long) gator bit the woman on the wrist and leg. She was treated at the scene and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.
Posted Aug 16 2019 06:11AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 06:24AM EDT
While most people are asleep in the early hours of a Friday morning, Rob Millerbernd was racing down I-26 with his wife, Nikki, kneeling on the passenger seat, hugging the headrest, in active labor.
The Goose Creek, South Carolina residents were crossing the Wando Bridge when Nikki’s water broke shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.
Rob drove down from training in Virginia on a three-day leave to be present for the induction of the family’s fourth child, scheduled for around 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. On that drive to South Carolina, Rob says he prayed a short prayer asking God to allow him to be able to play a role in the delivery.