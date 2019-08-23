< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. South Carolina Chick-fil-A helps return lost toy to its 'best friend' addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/south-carolina/south-carolina-chick-fil-a-helps-return-lost-toy-to-its-best-friend-" addthis:title="South Carolina Chick-fil-A helps return lost toy to its 'best friend'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425615971.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425615971");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425615971-425617118"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Chick-fil-A&nbsp;Cherrydale&nbsp;Point" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: Chick-fil-A Cherrydale Point</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425615971-425617118" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/chick%20fil%20a_toy%20found_082619_1566828754367.jpg_7616492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Aug 26 2019 10:01AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 10:24AM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Chick-fil-A doesn't just serve chicken, it also reunites lost friends.

When a stuffed bunny doll was found left behind at one of the fried chicken restaurants in Cherrydale Point, South Carolina, the staff came together to reunite it with its owner. Taking to social media, the crew shared a post announcing that it had been found, along with one of the rabbit in a tiny outfit embroidered with the words "best friends indeed."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="694" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcfacherrydale%2Fposts%2F2636866496326158&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

CHICK-FIL-A'S MAC AND CHEESE HITS MENUS NATIONWIDE

According to the Facebook post, the bunny was discovered in the restaurant on Tuesday. "Help us reunite this bunny with its best friend!!!," the caption reads. "It was left at our restaurant today and we're taking good care of it until we hear from its owner."

The post was then shared over 1,000 times by members of the local community.

And fortunately, there was a happy ending.

The Chick-fil-A updated its original post to announce that the bunny had been returned to its owner. "This sweet bunny has been reunited with her owner," the post says. "Thank you for helping us spread the word, we have the greatest community!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Vanessa Simmons, the Marketing Director for the Chick-fil-A in Cherrydale, told Fox News, "Our "Why?" for being here in our community is to create memorable experiences. We are invested in the lives of our guests because they are our neighbors. This bunny was separated from the person who loves it and so we figured we had better help reunite them. We love happy endings!"

This wasn't the only social media post of Chick-fil-A's to make headlines: The restaurant recently got into a brief Twitter war with Popeyes over their chicken sandwiches.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A tweeted out a message which, based on the timing, was seemingly directed at Popeyes, which had released its own chicken sandwich earlier in the month. Chick-fil-A's tweet said, "Bun + Chicken _ Pickles = all the (love) for the original."

Popeyes then responded to the tweet with a simple, "… y'all good?"

Fans on social media immediately began choosing sides, although it seemed that most were just amused by the possible beef between the two restaurants. Fans of Popeyes seemed to prefer the seasoning, while Chick-fil-A fans praised the restaurant's famous sauce.

Of course, Wendy's decided to jump in on the action, asking why the two companies were fighting over who had the "second-best chicken sandwich."

