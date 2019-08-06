< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. South Carolina girl likely dead; chief vows to keep looking for body

Posted Aug 27 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 01:11PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SUMTER, S.C. (AP)</strong> - Authorities say forensic evidence indicates a 5-year-old South Carolina girl missing since her mother was found dead earlier this month was killed by the same suspect.</p> <p>Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark says 28-year-old Daunte Johnson was charged with murder in the death of Nevaeh Adams. He is already charged with another count of murder.</p> <p>Roark vowed Monday to keep looking for the girl’s body.</p> <p>The girl’s family said they have planned their own search and don’t think police have done enough. They said they weren’t invited inside Monday’s police news conference.</p> <p>The chief says officers sifted through by hand 460,000 pounds (209,000 kilograms) of garbage at a landfill after Johnson said on Aug. 5 he dumped the girl’s body in a trash bin. 