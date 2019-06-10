< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411953104" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411953104" data-article-version="1.0">South Fork Catawba River floods backyards, damages property</h1> </header> South Fork Catawba River floods backyards, damages property Jun 10 2019 10:42PM EDT 10 2019 10:42PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411953104_411953809_116222",video:"573194",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"People%2520who%2520live%2520along%2520the%2520South%2520Fork%2520Catawba%2520River%2520spent%2520Monday%2520watching%2520water%2520levels%2520and%2520working%2520to%2520keep%2520things%2520dry.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyards__damag_573194_1800.mp4?Expires=1654828971&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pXFmEDQl_WBGoW23SlHU8Lqbn3A",eventLabel:"South%20Fork%20Catawba%20River%20floods%20backyards%2C%20damages%20property-411953809",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsouth-fork-catawba-river-floods-backyards-damages-property"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 10:41PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 10:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 11:13PM EDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411953104-411953694" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411953104" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - People who live along the South Fork Catawba River spent Monday watching water levels and working to keep things dry.</p> <p>“Hasn't rained in 25 days, and in 24 hours, this is what we get,” one man told FOX 46.</p> <p>The floodwaters took over this backyard overnight.</p> <p>“All of this was garden,” nieghbor Ike Isenhour said. “My son was working it and working it and working it. He was working it the other day. All of it's gone now.” </p> <p>The family salvaged what little veggies and plants they could, replanting them for the time being in barrels and crates. The more permanent items, they had to leave and hope the current doesn't take them down stream.</p> <p><br /> <strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday" target="_blank">Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday</a></strong></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/catawba-county-flood-damage-causes-evacuations-water-problems" target="_blank"><strong>Catawba County flood damage causes evacuations, water problems</strong></a></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/neighbors-rescued-by-crews-after-flooding-along-catawba-river" target="_blank">Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/burke-county-neighbors-concerned-about-water-damage" target="_blank">Burke County neighbors concerned about water damage</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/dozens-of-boats-washed-away-after-flooding-along-mountain-island-lake" target="_blank">Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake</a></strong></li> </ul> <p>With his chicken pen and house destroyed, Isenhour’s chickens now have free range to go wherever it's dry, and it’s safe to say no one will be jumping on the trampoline submerged underwater. </p> <p>“It's just something you have to deal with and when it comes, there's nothing you can really do about it,” neighbor Herman Beaty said.</p> <p>With water is hiding the path that leads to this dock and until the water recedes, all there is to do is watch.</p> <p>Most people FOX 46 talked with Monday night say they knew the rain was coming and were prepared for it, removing anything that was close to the river's edge.</p> <p>“Plenty of things you can imagine floats down this river,” Isenhower said, “mostly tires and junk,” More Local News Stories

Burke County man who left hospital after being shot by SWAT found, arrested data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Burke_County_man_shot_by_SWAT_officer_in_0_7308167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Burke_County_man_shot_by_SWAT_officer_in_0_7308167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Burke_County_man_shot_by_SWAT_officer_in_0_7308167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Burke_County_man_shot_by_SWAT_officer_in_0_7308167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Burke_County_man_shot_by_SWAT_officer_in_0_7308167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burke County man who left hospital after being shot by SWAT found, arrested</h4> </div> By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 11:31PM EDT

A Burke County man who walked out of the hospital after he was shot by SWAT following an armed standoff has been found and arrested. 

Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, was taken into custody on Monday, June 10, one week after he left a hospital without permission where he was reciving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office was waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to be released and incarcerated to serve his pending charges on trafficking opium, heroin, and methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Catawba County flood damage causes evacuations, water problems href="/news/local-news/catawba-county-flood-damage-causes-evacuations-water-problems" title="Catawba County flood damage causes evacuations, water problems" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 10 2019 09:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 11:13PM EDT

Shareka Payne was forced to evacuate her apartment over fears of flooding. fears of flooding. She returned to find brown, smelly water coming from her bathroom sink.

"Oh it stinks in here," said Payne after turning on her faucet. "Let's go. We gotta bleach it. We gotta clean it here. Oh, it's so nasty."

Outside, she didn't know what to do next.

Burke County neighbors concerned about water damage When it flooded this weekend, it came up to her bed. Her carpet is still soaked. Most Recent

Catawba County flood damage causes evacuations, water problems
Burke County neighbors concerned about water damage
South Fork Catawba River floods backyards, damages property
Stanly County teen dies following assault, suspect in custody
Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Concerns_over_contaminated_drinking_wate_0_7378168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Catawba County flood damage causes evacuations, water problems</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/burke-county-neighbors-concerned-about-water-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Burke_County_neighbors_concerned_about_w_0_7381623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Burke_County_neighbors_concerned_about_w_0_7381623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Burke_County_neighbors_concerned_about_w_0_7381623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Burke_County_neighbors_concerned_about_w_0_7381623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Burke_County_neighbors_concerned_about_w_0_7381623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burke County neighbors concerned about water damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-fork-catawba-river-floods-backyards-damages-property" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/South_Fork_Catawba_River_floods_backyard_0_7381224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Fork Catawba River floods backyards, damages property</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stanly-county-teen-dies-following-assault-suspect-in-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lequinton&#x20;Orlando&#x20;Melton&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;first&#x20;degree&#x20;murder&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;19-year-old&#x20;woman&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;following&#x20;an&#x20;assault&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stanly County teen dies following assault, suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-rescued-by-crews-after-flooding-along-catawba-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 