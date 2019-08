- A standoff in Gaston County ended peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

Gaston County police officers responded to the Mayflower Apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a man shot at them through the door of an apartment.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated, and drivers in the area were told to avoid the scene while police worked to de-escalate the situation.

Nearby Rader Learning Center was evacuated, and parents were instructed to pick their students up.

"At first I didn't know what was going on, I was scared, and then I saw everyone crying," one student told FOX 46.

Police had to bring in several different resources to work the scene, including a robot.

The standoff ended peacefully around 2:30 today. The suspect, Parks Franklin Elmore, Jr., was taken into custody, and will be charged for shooting at officers. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and will be served with warrants after he is released.

"Incidents like this prove that anyone who has the ability to pull a trigger can be a danger," a Gaston County official said during an afternoon press conference.

Police say they have a history of mental health calls with Elmore, and will be looking into whether he was allowed to have a gun.