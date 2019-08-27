< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 04:17PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 05:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 05:40PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425860791" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A standoff in Gaston County ended peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to police. </p><p>Gaston County police officers responded to the Mayflower Apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a man shot at them through the door of an apartment.</p><p>Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated, and drivers in the area were told to avoid the scene while police worked to de-escalate the situation.</p><p>Nearby Rader Learning Center was evacuated, and parents were instructed to pick their students up.</p><p>"At first I didn't know what was going on, I was scared, and then I saw everyone crying," one student told FOX 46. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-apartment-complex-school-evacuated-after-man-fires-shots-at-officers" target="_blank">Police: Apartment complex, school evacuated after man fires shots at officers</a></strong></p><p>Police had to bring in several different resources to work the scene, including a robot. </p><p>The standoff ended peacefully around 2:30 today. The suspect, Parks Franklin Elmore, Jr., was taken into custody, and will be charged for shooting at officers. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Charlotte_teen_calls_out_Gap_Inc__for_th_0_7620580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Charlotte_teen_calls_out_Gap_Inc__for_th_0_7620580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Charlotte_teen_calls_out_Gap_Inc__for_th_0_7620580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Charlotte_teen_calls_out_Gap_Inc__for_th_0_7620580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Charlotte_teen_calls_out_Gap_Inc__for_th_0_7620580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of plastic hangers that could be reused and/or recycled are thrown into the trash each day by Gap Thousands of plastic hangers that could be reused and/or recycled are thrown into the trash each day by Gap owned stores like Old Navy.

Now, a Charlotte native is bringing attention to the issue, taking it upon himself to get results for our planet and make a big change when it comes to waste.

19-year-old NC State Student Jackson Dumas spent 18 months working for Old Navy, a store owned by Gap, Inc. </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rnc-2020-bus-tour-kicks-off-convention-countdown" title="RNC 2020 bus tour kicks off convention countdown" data-articleId="425862655" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/RNC_2020_bus_tour_kicks_off_convention_c_0_7620576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/RNC_2020_bus_tour_kicks_off_convention_c_0_7620576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/RNC_2020_bus_tour_kicks_off_convention_c_0_7620576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/RNC_2020_bus_tour_kicks_off_convention_c_0_7620576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/RNC_2020_bus_tour_kicks_off_convention_c_0_7620576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One year from now President Trump will be in Charlotte to accept the party’s nomination for the fall election. One year from now President Trump will be in Charlotte to accept the party's nomination for the fall election. This week, to celebrate the countdown to convention, RNC leaders kicked off a three-day bus tour across the Carolinas.

The bus wrapped in the RNC 2020 logo was parked outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday morning.

"Let's have a successful and safe event and celebrate that Charlotte is a non-partisan rock star," said Marcia Lee Kelly, the President and CEO of the RNC. This week, to celebrate the countdown to convention, RNC leaders kicked off a three-day bus tour across the Carolinas.</p><p>The bus wrapped in the RNC 2020 logo was parked outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday morning.</p><p>“Let’s have a successful and safe event and celebrate that Charlotte is a non-partisan rock star,” said Marcia Lee Kelly, the President and CEO of the RNC.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/united-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes" title="United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes" data-articleId="425864920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United Way is collecting donations to benefit the residents of an east Charlotte apartment complex being forced out of their homes by the property's management. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United Way is collecting donations to benefit the residents of an east Charlotte apartment complex being forced out of their homes by the property's management. </p><p>The organization's Central Carolinas branch is accepting donations to its Critical Need Relief Fund to support the tenants at Lake Arbor Apartments. The goal is to raise $350,000 by Aug. 31, the date that residents are expected to begin vacating their homes.</p><p>On July 30 , neighbors were told that they would have to leave their apartments while management "rehabilitate the entire complex." They say their goal is to have all of the 177 occupied units cleared out by December 31. (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" title="popeyes chicken sandwich_1566940413489.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-is-a-blessing-united-airlines-crew-passengers-befriend-boy-with-autism-who-didnt-like-seat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Braysen Gabriel, 4, sits near the front of a United Airlines flight and lies on the aisle. Braysen Gabriel, 4, sits near the front of a United Airlines flight and lies on the aisle. (Photo credit: Lori Gabriel via Facebook)

'He is a blessing': United Airlines crew, passengers befriend boy with autism who didn't like seat Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Popeye&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;spicy&#x20;and&#x20;mild&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Nick&#x20;Kindelsperger&#x2f;Chicago&#x20;Tribune&#x2f;TNS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-is-a-blessing-united-airlines-crew-passengers-befriend-boy-with-autism-who-didnt-like-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braysen&#x20;Gabriel&#x2c;&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;sits&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;United&#x20;Airlines&#x20;flight&#x20;and&#x20;lies&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;aisle&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lori&#x20;Gabriel&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘He is a blessing': United Airlines crew, passengers befriend boy with autism who didn't like seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/standoff-in-gaston-county-after-man-shoots-at-police-suspect-now-in-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/an-evening-of-cheesecake-shoulder-pads-golden-girls-puppet-show-hits-the-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" The Golden Girls pictured left to right: Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Betty White, and Beatrice Arthur. (Photo by Steve Fontanini/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

'An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads': 'Golden Girls' puppet show hits the road 