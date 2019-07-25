< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stanly County detectives investigating after 3 family members killed, 1 injured in shooting addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/stanly-county-detectives-investigating-after-3-family-members-killed-1-injured-in-shooting";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420287007" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Detectives in Stanly County say three family members are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting.</p><p>Officials with the Stanly County Sheriff's Office say a grandfather, grandmother, and mother were the victims killed in the incident on Canton Road in Albermarle. They have been identified as Donny Furr, 74, Elaine Furr, 76, and Paula Furr. </p><p>Investigators say it was one of the most gruesome crime scenes they've ever encountered. </p><p>The 24-year-old grandson was shot in the stomach. Deputies say he jumped out a window and ran to a neighbor's house to get help. He is in stable condition at the hospital, but needs surgery.</p><p>"It's very shocking," said Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco. "In all my years, I've never had this."</p><p>Detectives say the neighborhood is quiet, and this type of violence so out of the ordinary they just can't believe what they saw inside the farmland home. </p><p>"There were no signs, no clues leading up to this. It's just out of the blue," Crisco said. </p><p>They say most of the Furr family lives nearby in the county, so they have been working with them to figure out how this happened. </p><p>"We are relying on family members, and neighbors, because this is out of character with everybody here," said Sheriff Crisco.</p><p>Detectives plan to speak with the grandson next, who is the only living witness. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/local-camp-builds-ramp-for-woman-in-need" title="Local camp builds ramp for woman in need" data-articleId="420383551" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Camp_builds_ramp_to_help_woman_who_recen_0_7550794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Camp_builds_ramp_to_help_woman_who_recen_0_7550794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Camp_builds_ramp_to_help_woman_who_recen_0_7550794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Camp_builds_ramp_to_help_woman_who_recen_0_7550794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Camp_builds_ramp_to_help_woman_who_recen_0_7550794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A local camp changed a woman’s life by building a ramp on her home so she can get around." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local camp builds ramp for woman in need</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 02:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 02:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local camp changed a woman’s life by building a ramp on her home so she can get around.</p><p>Carolina Cross ccampers completed a ramp today for a woman who recently underwent surgery for arthritis and can't use her stairs.</p><p>The project wasn't originally on the camp's agenda, but became a labor of love.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/high-rates-of-crime-at-transit-center-few-solutions-from-cats-leadership" title="High rates of crime at transit center; few solutions from CATS leadership" data-articleId="420354857" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Security at the Uptown Charlotte Transit Center is under scrutiny again after continued violence, including a CATS bus driver being shot multiple times earlier this week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High rates of crime at transit center; few solutions from CATS leadership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Security at the Uptown Charlotte Transit Center is under scrutiny again after continued violence, including a CATS bus driver being shot multiple times earlier this week.</p><p>Just in the past week alone CMPD says they've had more than five calls for service at the transit center. FOX 46 found out this isn't anything new, back in 2017 CMPD had more than 600 calls to the transit center.</p><p>The Charlotte Transportation Center at 310 East Trade Street first opened in 1995. Today it connects passengers with light rail, buses and the Lynx gold line.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-east-charlotte-homicide" title="Police investigating east Charlotte homicide" data-articleId="420366262" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/shooting3_1564110629644_7550753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/shooting3_1564110629644_7550753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/shooting3_1564110629644_7550753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/shooting3_1564110629644_7550753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/shooting3_1564110629644_7550753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating east Charlotte homicide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was found dead in east Charlotte. </p><p>Detectives are investigating in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive after Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. 