Stanly County man found shot to death inside garage

- The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible after a 63-year-old man was discovered shot to death inside his garage Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday, April 27 at a home located at 32518 Clover Lane in the Millingport community of Stanly County.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dwight Lee Almond, 63, shot to death inside an exterior garage. Almond’s wife told investigators that she had heard several gunshots just before her husband was found dead inside their garage.

Evidence from the shooting was discovered and seized by investigators while a canvas of the neighborhood was conducted. Investigators located two people from an adjacent property that had been target shooting just prior to Almond being found dead.

Three firearms and ammunition were seized from the two.

The investigation is continuing as evidence is being processed and examined.