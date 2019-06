- A 19-year-old died after she was assaulted by her boyfriend, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, June 8 deputies learned of a serious assault that left Taylor Sahara Liles in the hospital. Last night, she passed away from her injuries.

Detectives say the assault happend at a home on N Kendall Street in Norwood and following an investigation, 26-year-old Lequinton Orlando Melton was arrested. Melton voluntarily came to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with first Degree murder and is currently being held in the Ralph McSwain Detention Center without bond.

The Sheriff's Office says there have been several threats and comments made on social media, and they are asking that the people refrain from spreading false rumors, making threats, and posting inflammatory comments.