googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story411942618" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411942618" data-article-version="1.0">Stanly County teen dies following assault, suspect in custody</h1>
</header> addthis:title="Stanly County teen dies following assault, suspect in custody"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411942618.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411942618");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411942618-411943385"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lequinton Orlando Melton, 26, has been charged with first degree murder after a 19-year-old woman died in the hospital following an assault.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lequinton Orlando Melton, 26, has been charged with first degree murder after a 19-year-old woman died in the hospital following an assault. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411942618-411943385" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/homicide%20suspect_1560217803748.jpg_7380755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <figcaption>Lequinton Orlando Melton, 26, has been charged with first degree murder after a 19-year-old woman died in the hospital following an assault. </figcaption>
</figure>
<a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close">
<i class="fa fa-close"></i>
</a>
</div>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/stanly-county-teen-dies-following-assault-suspect-in-custody">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411942618" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A 19-year-old died after she was assaulted by her boyfriend, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office. </p> <p>On Saturday, June 8 deputies learned of a serious assault that left Taylor Sahara Liles in the hospital. Last night, she passed away from her injuries. </p> <p>Detectives say the assault happend at a home on N Kendall Street in Norwood and following an investigation, 26-year-old Lequinton Orlando Melton was arrested. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sunday's rain left homes and cars partially submerged and many residents along the Catawba River has to be evacuated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a morning of panic for residents who live along the Catawba River with homes and cars overtaken by flood waters.</p><p>Several neighbors had to be rescued from rising flood waters Monday morning after an evening of rain left the area submerged. </p><p>“When we went to bed at 10:30 last night there was no water,” neighbor Rachel Brumbelow said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/new-k9-officer-joins-greenville-county-sheriff-s-office" title="New K9 officer joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New K9 officer joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a new furry face at the Greeneville County Sheriff's Department, and he's ready to protect and serve. </p><p>The Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they had a new recruit, all the way from the Czech Republic. 'Rick' is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. They say he's trained to </p><p>"I’m a highly trained, fine tuned, professional crime fighting machine," a Facebook post reads. "My hobbies include, locating drugs, finding bad guys and sniffing out lost body cameras (when the rookies drop them)." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-boats-washed-away-after-flooding-along-mountain-island-lake" title="Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats_stuck_under_Mountain_Island_Lake_b_0_7375577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats_stuck_under_Mountain_Island_Lake_b_0_7375577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats_stuck_under_Mountain_Island_Lake_b_0_7375577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats_stuck_under_Mountain_Island_Lake_b_0_7375577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats_stuck_under_Mountain_Island_Lake_b_0_7375577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A dock and dozens of boats came loose along Mountain Island Lake and the community came together to help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flooding along Mountain Island Lake caused a dock and about a dozen boats to become loose and get stuck under the Highway 16 bridge right at the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line.</p><p>Many of the boats were in a pile under the bridge. Neighbors and rescue teams worked together to save what boats they could.</p><p>Gaston County Emergency Management said it was a race against the clock. If the boats floated under the Highway 16 bridge, they would most likely wash over the spillway and sustain severe damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-rescued-by-crews-after-flooding-along-catawba-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_20190610212908"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-school-student-uses-his-own-allowance-to-pay-off-lunch-debt-for-his-third-grade-class"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ryan’s mom told him about the $75 tab and asked what he wanted to do about it. Ryan simply said, “I’m going to pay the bill.” (Photo by Kylie Kirkpatrick) " title="lunch debt_1560200570867.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elementary school student uses his own allowance to pay off lunch debt for his third-grade class</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-boats-washed-away-after-flooding-along-mountain-island-lake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flooding along Mountain Island Lake caused a dock and about a dozen boats to become loose and get stuck under the Highway 16 bridge right at the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line." title="Boats under 16 bridge_1560193434777.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of FDNY)" title="FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-rescued-by-crews-after-flooding-along-catawba-river" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Morning_of_panic_for_Catawba_River_resid_0_7377717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Neighbors rescued by crews after flooding along Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-school-student-uses-his-own-allowance-to-pay-off-lunch-debt-for-his-third-grade-class" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/lunch%20debt_1560200570867.png_7375554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;mom&#x20;told&#x20;him&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;&#x24;75&#x20;tab&#x20;and&#x20;asked&#x20;what&#x20;he&#x20;wanted&#x20;to&#x20;do&#x20;about&#x20;it&#x2e;&#x20;Ryan&#x20;simply&#x20;said&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;I&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;m&#x20;going&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;the&#x20;bill&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kylie&#x20;Kirkpatrick&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elementary school student uses his own allowance to pay off lunch debt for his third-grade class</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-k9-officer-joins-greenville-county-sheriff-s-office" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New K9 officer joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-boats-washed-away-after-flooding-along-mountain-island-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding&#x20;along&#x20;Mountain&#x20;Island&#x20;Lake&#x20;caused&#x20;a&#x20;dock&#x20;and&#x20;about&#x20;a&#x20;dozen&#x20;boats&#x20;to&#x20;become&#x20;loose&#x20;and&#x20;get&#x20;stuck&#x20;under&#x20;the&#x20;Highway&#x20;16&#x20;bridge&#x20;right&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Mecklenburg&#x20;and&#x20;Gaston&#x20;County&#x20;line&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;FDNY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> 