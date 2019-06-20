“I would challenge my fellow council members to tell me what harm, who it endangers or what right it violates of anybody to keep this flag up," Stafford said.
C.O. Johnson, John Staford and Steve Johnson voted in favor of increasing the allowed flag size to 40’x80′. William Morgan, Roy West, Doris Allison, Keith Williams and Michael Johnson voted against the change meaning the current flag at Gander RV is still out of compliance. There were no speakers at a public hearing before the vote.
“This was never about patriotism. It was never about the flag,” Councilman William Morgan, who voted against the proposal noting the rules had been changed before and then ignored, told FOX 46 news partner WSIC.
“It was simply about drawing, if you will, a line in the sand and determining which ordinances you’re going to enforce and which ordinances you (are not). We can’t ask law abiding citizens and those that obey the rules to just turn their heads and ignore someone who is not playing by the rules”
Mayor Costi Kutteh asked the city’s planning department to draft the amendment following harsh local and national criticism over the current rule.
Gander RV CEO Marcus Lemonis has been driving the flag debate and responded to Monday’s decision on social media.
“The flag is not coming down under any circumstance,” Lemonis said, adding that he is prepared for any other consequences that should arise if he is ordered by a court to take the flag down.
Drew Prescaro, one of the survivors of the shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, returned to the site of the deadly attack in a defiant act to the violence more than a month ago.
Pescaro tweeted out a photo of himself Thursday standing in front of Kennedy Hall using the hashtags "#notafraid #CharlotteStrong."
Three people were arrested following a multi-county chase late Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were called about 11:45 p.m. by Walmart security about two people who left the store with a number of electronics without paying
The suspect vehicle was located as it was attempting to leave the parking lot at 7131 NC 73 Highway. Inside, deputies said they to identified two 43-inch televisions that had been reported stolen. The vehicle took off with one person’s legs still hanging out of the passenger door and a chase began.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning near IKEA in University City, police said.
The incident happened in the 7000 block of University City Blvd. CMPD said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No word on their identity at this time.
Drivers in the area were asked to take Ikea Blvd. to University Pointe Blvd. to I-85 as an alternate route.