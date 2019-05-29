< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article Statesville leaders propose amendment to allow Gander RV flag to stay By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 29 2019 07:21PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:49PM EDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409680878");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409680878-409680833"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409680878-409680833" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mayor-proposes-amendment-to-allow-gander-rv-flag-to-stay">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409680878" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - An amendment has been proposed that would allow a massive flag to continue flying over the city of Statesville. </p> <p>On Wednesday, May 29, Mayor Costi Kutteh asked the Statesville Planning Department to <a href="https://www.wsicweb.com/wsicnews/statesville-announces-plan-to-resolve-us-flag-dispute/" target="_blank">draft an amendment</a> to the city ordinance that would allow different regulations for the size of flags displayed in a highway business zone. If passed, it would allow the flag to keep flying at its current size. </p> <p><strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-the-profit-says-statesville-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail" target="_blank">Camping World CEO ‘The Profit’ says Statesville flag stays even if he goes to jail</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/debate-continues-over-american-flag-flying-over-statesville-business" target="_blank">City says American flag is too big; business owner won't take it down</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/debate-continues-over-massive-american-flag-outside-statesville-business" target="_blank">Debate continues over massive American Flag outside Statesville business</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/massive-us-flag-causes-controversy-in-statesville" target="_blank">Size issue: Massive US flag causes controversy in Statesville</a></strong></li> </ul> <p>“In speaking with city council members, I believe this is the direction the majority of council would like to go at this time. Some terrible things have been said about our wonderful town and it hasn’t come from our citizens, but people from all over the country have jumped on this issue and called us names I can’t repeat. When our community’s efforts to conduct business in an orderly, lawful manner begins to hurt our businesses, then it’s time to put a stop to it," Kutteh said. </p> <p>Statesville city manager Ron Smith says repeated efforts to speak with Lemonis to resolve the issue have been unsuccessful. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cross-burned-down-in-front-of-gastonia-church" title="Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Cross_burned_in_front_of_Gastonia_church_0_7326100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Cross_burned_in_front_of_Gastonia_church_0_7326100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Cross_burned_in_front_of_Gastonia_church_0_7326100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Cross_burned_in_front_of_Gastonia_church_0_7326100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Cross_burned_in_front_of_Gastonia_church_0_7326100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A church that's been a pillar of west Gastonia since the 1900s is now at the center of a police investigation after their cross was set on fire Wednesday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A church that's been a pillar of west Gastonia since the 1900s is now at the center of a police investigation after their cross was set on fire Wednesday morning. </p><p>“I can’t imagine why someone would think this is a thing to do,” Loray Baptist Church member Jean Moore said. </p><p>Church members say a homeless man who prays daily on these steps saw the blaze and called 911. Moore said she fears the worst. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teachers-getting-results-ms-jennifer-lunsford-helps-in-and-out-of-the-classroom" title="Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's been a tough year for Butler High School, following a deadly campus shooting in October-- but the year is ending strong" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been a tough year for Butler High School, following a deadly campus shooting in October, but the year is ending strong.</p><p>One of the teachers students could count on all year long is ninth grade math teacher Jennifer Lunsford, who is this week's Teacher Getting Results.</p><p>"It's a huge honor," said Lunsford. "It really is."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/doctors-warn-of-heat-related-illnesses-as-temperatures-go-up" title="Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses as temperatures go up" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The hot temperatures are sending people to emergency rooms across the Carolinas for heat related illnesses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses as temperatures go up</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The hot temperatures are sending people to emergency rooms across the Carolinas for heat related illnesses.</p><p>"It can happen quickly just being outside for as little as 30 minutes can cause problems," said Dr. Bryant Allen, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health.</p><p>Allen is already starting to see these problems in the emergency department and it’s just the end of May.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cross-burned-down-in-front-of-gastonia-church" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cross-burned-down-in-front-of-gastonia-church" data-title="Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cross-burned-down-in-front-of-gastonia-church" addthis:title="Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teachers-getting-results-ms-jennifer-lunsford-helps-in-and-out-of-the-classroom" > <h3>Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/teachers-getting-results-ms-jennifer-lunsford-helps-in-and-out-of-the-classroom" data-title="Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/teachers-getting-results-ms-jennifer-lunsford-helps-in-and-out-of-the-classroom" addthis:title="Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/doctors-warn-of-heat-related-illnesses-as-temperatures-go-up" > <h3>Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses as temperatures go up</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/doctors-warn-of-heat-related-illnesses-as-temperatures-go-up" data-title="Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/doctors-warn-of-heat-related-illnesses-as-temperatures-go-up" addthis:title="Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorial-grows-for-baby-found-dead-in-bellflower-search-continues-for-her-father" > <h3>Memorial grows for baby found dead in Bellflower; search continues for her father</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/memorial-grows-for-baby-found-dead-in-bellflower-search-continues-for-her-father" data-title="Memorial grows for baby found dead in Bellflower" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/memorial-grows-for-baby-found-dead-in-bellflower-search-continues-for-her-father" addthis:title="Memorial grows for baby found dead in Bellflower" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teachers-getting-results-ms-jennifer-lunsford-helps-in-and-out-of-the-classroom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Teachers_Getting_Results__Ms__Jennifer_L_0_7326610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Logan&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x2f;Cache&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/doctors-warn-of-heat-related-illnesses-as-temperatures-go-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Doctors_say_heat_is_already_causing_visi_0_7326078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses as temperatures go up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/statesville-mayor-proposes-amendment-to-allow-gander-rv-flag-to-stay" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/20190529foxclt_1559172007861_7326507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Statesville leaders propose amendment to allow Gander RV flag to stay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-the-profit-says-statesville-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;has&#x20;filed&#x20;a&#x20;lawsuit&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;40-foot&#x20;by&#x20;80-foot&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;RV&#x20;dealership&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Camping World CEO ‘The Profit' says Statesville flag stays even if he goes to jail</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 