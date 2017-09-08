Statesville mom charged in 10-year-old's accidental shooting

- A Statesville mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a hold of the family's revolver pistol and accidentally shot himself in the head, deputies said.

The shooting incident occurred at 6:27 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at a home located on Compton Park Road.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the home for reports that a child had been shot in the head. Once on scene, they learned the 10-year-old boy had gone outside to water and feed the family dog. Shortly after he went outside family members and a neighbor heard a gunshot.

The 10-year-old came inside and went to his older brother to tell him that he was shot. The older brother then told the rest of the family what happened, who then called 911.

Initially, the young boy told deputies a stranger had fired the gun but later admitted he had been playing with the gun when it went off. During the investigation, deputies said it was learned the family keeps a revolver pistol in the car for safety, and the child had gotten the gun from the unlocked vehicle.

The 10-year-old was transported to Brenner's Hospital in Winston-Salem on Thursday where he was treated for a minor gunshot wound to his head. He has since been released.

In North Carolina, it is against the law to leave a firearm in a condition that an unsupervised minor can have access. In this case, deputies said the loaded handgun was left in an unlocked vehicle in the garage of the home where the child found it.

The child's mother, Christina Gibbs Little, has been charged with misdemeanor failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor. Little was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She's due back in court on Oct. 23.