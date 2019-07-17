< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418645235" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418645235" data-article-version="1.0">Statesville mother charged with murder, child abuse after 4-month-old dies from 'blunt force trauma'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418645235" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Statesville mother charged with murder, child abuse after 4-month-old dies from 'blunt force trauma'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mother-charged-with-murder-child-abuse-after-4-month-old-dies-from-blunt-force-trauma-" data-title="Statesville mother charged with murder, child abuse after 4-month-old dies from 'blunt force trauma'" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mother-charged-with-murder-child-abuse-after-4-month-old-dies-from-blunt-force-trauma-" addthis:title="Statesville mother charged with murder, child abuse after 4-month-old dies from 'blunt force trauma'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418645235.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418645235");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418645235-418646104"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 4-month-old child (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff&#39;s Office)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Suspect charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 4-month-old child (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418645235-418646104" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/ICSO_mom%20charged%20with%20murder_071719_1563371189194.jpg_7528975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 4-month-old child (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff&#39;s Office)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Suspect charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 4-month-old child (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mother-charged-with-murder-child-abuse-after-4-month-old-dies-from-blunt-force-trauma-?fbclid=IwAR0p3VfjnSMT4UzmeJDQwaibjMtcduQ7ly5inZwmReV5rF3fPpOiQeExntk">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418645235" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Statesville mother has been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse after her 4-month-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Deputies had been called out to Davis Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 27 around 9 p.m. in reference to a 4-month-old baby who had been taken there in an unresponsive state. </p><p>Deputies were told by hospital staff that was child was 'in critical condition.' A CAT scan revealed that the infant had a serious head injury. The child was then rushed to Brenner's Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment. </p><p>Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses and family members who said the child's father had come home from work to their house on Holland Drive in Statesville to find their child breathing but unresponsive. The child's mother was asleep in the bed with the baby, he said. </p><p>The father told deputies he immediately called for help and took the child to the nearest hospital. </p><p>Detectives spoke with the mother, identified as Erika Renee Altanirano, and initially no one could explain how the child had been seriously injured.</p><p>Due to the nature of this case, detectives executed a search warrant of the home where they located an empty liquor bottle in the trash can. They also learned that the child had been in the exclusive care of his mother, Erika, during the day. </p><p>Altamirano admitted to detectives to having consumed alcohol during the day, and stated "she could not remember what happened to the child." Detectives learned Altamirano had gone to the ABC Liquor Store earlier during the day where she had purchased alcohol.</p><p>Physicians at Brenner’s Hospital diagnosed the child with a significant skull fracture to the rear of his head as well as other injuries. The physicians determined the injuries were life-threatening, and they were consistent with non-accidental trauma.</p><p>On Thursday, July 4, the 4-month-old baby boy died as a result of these injures. An autopsy was performed on Friday, July 5. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. </p><p>Erika Altanirano was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 and charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse based on the evidence, detectives said.</p><p>Altanirano is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. 