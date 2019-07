- A Statesville mother has been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse after her 4-month-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had been called out to Davis Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 27 around 9 p.m. in reference to a 4-month-old baby who had been taken there in an unresponsive state.

Deputies were told by hospital staff that was child was 'in critical condition.' A CAT scan revealed that the infant had a serious head injury. The child was then rushed to Brenner's Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses and family members who said the child's father had come home from work to their house on Holland Drive in Statesville to find their child breathing but unresponsive. The child's mother was asleep in the bed with the baby, he said.

The father told deputies he immediately called for help and took the child to the nearest hospital.

Detectives spoke with the mother, identified as Erika Renee Altanirano, and initially no one could explain how the child had been seriously injured.

Due to the nature of this case, detectives executed a search warrant of the home where they located an empty liquor bottle in the trash can. They also learned that the child had been in the exclusive care of his mother, Erika, during the day.

Altamirano admitted to detectives to having consumed alcohol during the day, and stated "she could not remember what happened to the child." Detectives learned Altamirano had gone to the ABC Liquor Store earlier during the day where she had purchased alcohol.

Physicians at Brenner’s Hospital diagnosed the child with a significant skull fracture to the rear of his head as well as other injuries. The physicians determined the injuries were life-threatening, and they were consistent with non-accidental trauma.

On Thursday, July 4, the 4-month-old baby boy died as a result of these injures. An autopsy was performed on Friday, July 5. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Erika Altanirano was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 and charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse based on the evidence, detectives said.

Altanirano is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday, July 17 in Statesville.