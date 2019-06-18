< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Statesville neighbors demonstrate, discuss City Council's decision on Gander RV flag
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 15 2019 08:46PM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 08:47PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Some Statesville neighbors attended a City Council meeting Monday evening to protest the decision made on a size ordinance last month.</p> <p>Veterans and members of the American Legion demonstrated outside of City Hall, holding and waving flags before the meeting started.</p> <p>The demonstration is in response to after the City Council voted down a proposed compromise with Gander RV to allow their flag to continue flying.</p> <p>The council heard from the public tonight, but so far haven’t taken any additional action to address the flag controversy with Gander RV. Four people spoke during public comment about the issue.</p> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/in-5-3-vote-statesville-council-votes-down-change-to-allow-large-gander-rv-flag" target="_blank">In 5-3 vote, Statesville Council votes-down change to allow large Gander RV flag</a></strong></p> <p>Earlier in June, C.O. Johnson, John Staford and Steve Johnson voted in favor of increasing the allowed flag size to 40’x80′. William Morgan, Roy West, Doris Allison, Keith Williams and Michael Johnson voted against the change meaning the current flag at Gander RV is still out of compliance.</p> <p>Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, who owns the Gander RV, has been adamant that the flag will remain flying at their Statesville location.</p> <p>“The flag is not coming down under any circumstance,” says Lemonis. He says he's prepared for any consequences that should arise if he is ordered by a court to take the flag down, including <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-the-profit-says-statesville-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail" target="_blank">jail time</a>.</p> <p>A city ordinance states that flags should be no larger than 25 feet by 40 feet. The one at Gander RV measures 40 feet by 80 feet. </p> <p>The city says the central issue isn’t the flag itself, but it’s size, which is larger than what the city allows for any flag of any type. The issue has been hotly debated since the company began to be <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/massive-us-flag-causes-controversy-in-statesville" target="_blank">fined by the city</a> back in October 2018-- $50 per day that it remained flying. </p> <p><strong>MORE ON THE GANDER RV FLAG: </strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-planning-board-approves-flag-size-change-for-gander-rv">Statesville planning board approves flag size change for Gander RV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-says-limits-on-us-flag-size-unconstitutional">Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-visits-statesville-maintains-that-flag-won-t-come-down">Camping World CEO visits Statesville; maintains that flag won't come down</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-mayor-proposes-amendment-to-allow-gander-rv-flag-to-stay">Statesville leaders propose amendment to allow Gander RV flag to stay</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/camping-world-ceo-the-profit-says-statesville-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail">Camping World CEO ‘The Profit’ says Statesville flag stays even if he goes to jail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/debate-continues-over-american-flag-flying-over-statesville-business">City says American flag is too big; Neighbors say there's been trouble here before." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in northwest Charlotte stabbing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times during what investigators are calling a domestic violence incident.</p><p>According to a police report, the suspect in this case stabbed a woman and the 13-year-old boy with the intent to kill them.</p><p>The incident occurred at a small home off Linwood Avenue in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood. Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte there has been trouble there before, but nothing like what happened Monday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-kills-teen-posts-photos-of-corpse-online-cops-say" title="Man kills teen, posts photos of corpse online, cops say" data-articleId="418347434" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man kills teen, posts photos of corpse online, cops say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old girl in upstate New York posted pictures of her corpse online.</p><p>Authorities found the girl dead outside a vehicle Sunday in Utica, New York, along with a man who had serious injuries. Police say he was hospitalized but expected to survive.</p><p>Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley identified the homicide victim as teenager Bianca Devins and described the man as a suspect. Other media outlets identified the man as Brandon Andrew Clark.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lumberton-parents-charged-with-abuse-after-1-year-old-daughter-dies" title="Lumberton parents charged with abuse after 1-year-old daughter dies" data-articleId="418265196" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Hardin_1563222093371_7523927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Hardin_1563222093371_7523927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Hardin_1563222093371_7523927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Hardin_1563222093371_7523927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Hardin_1563222093371_7523927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sarah Hardin, 25, was charged with felony child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was brought to an area hospital unresponsive and later died. (Robeson County Sheriff&#39;s Office)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lumberton parents charged with abuse after 1-year-old daughter dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man and a woman were arrested and charged with child abuse in connection to the death of their one-year-old daughter. </p><p>Jonathan Blake Barton, 17 and Sarah Hardin, 25, were arrested by Robeson County deputies on June 11 and 12 respectively. Both are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, and Barton also faces a murder charge. </p><p>The Sheriff's Office says Jadalyn Barton, 1, was brought to Southeastern Medical Center by the pair around midnight on July 9. She was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. (Photo by: Dan Abbott)" title="jellyfish-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Giant, human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/granger-smiths-wife-says-son-3-who-died-in-tragic-accident-saved-2-lives-with-organ-donation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Granger Smith and Amber Smith visit Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas to present a donation in memory of their son, River Kelly Smith on June 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)" title="1158298470_1563216401074-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Granger Smith's wife says son, 3, who died in 'tragic accident,' saved 2 lives with organ donation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-indefinitely-suspends-superintendent-wilcox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/12/13/Board_names_Dr__Clayton_Wilcox_new_super_0_2439201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Board_names_Dr__Clayton_Wilcox_new_super_0_20161214032458"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS indefinitely suspends Superintendent Wilcox</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> 