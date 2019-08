- The storms that rolled through Iredell County Wednesday night brought damaging wind gusts, a significant amount of lightning and some hail.

Thursday, neighbors on East End Avenue in Statesville were dealing with the aftermath. Sherika Badey-Barber told FOX 46 about how neighbors were affected.

"We looked over into our neighbor's yard and the car was smashed and the tree was down on the power lines," she said.

Statesville city workers started the cleanup early this morning to remove the tree and get power restored in the area.

"It was scary because we didn't have power all last night. We couldn't cook, and we couldn't do anything."

Sherika and her neighbors are thankful the damage wasn't worse.

"I'm just glad it didn't fall on their house. It could've very well gone the other way. That's scary because they have elderly people in there," she said.

Statesville only stayed dry for part of the day, with more storms rolling through in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thankfully, neighbors didn't report the same kind of damage seen on Wednesday, and can get back to the clean-up.