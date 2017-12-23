Statesville PD searching for bank robbery suspect

- Statesville Police are searching for the person that robbed the First National Bank on Broad St. Friday afternoon.

Police say the man entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

According to witnesses, the suspect left in what was described as a dark colored passenger car. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The man is described as a tall black male with a short goatee. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood on. He was also wearing a ball cap under his hood.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Statesville Police at 704.878.3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704.662.1340. Callers can remain anonymous, and a cash reward is possible.