- Statesville police have arrested a man in a four-year-old cold case.

On August 30, 2015, Statesville Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilmington Ave around 5:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Leon Tremaine Bradshaw as found lying inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bradshaw was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bradshaw's brother, Deleon Carshaw Dalton was shot in both of his legs, and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Despite reports of numerous witnesses inside of the home where Bradshaw and Dalton were shot, after months of investigating the case turned cold.

In January 2019, a new detective was assigned to the case and began re-interviewing potential witnesses. The interviews indicated that Okiera Donnell Myers was a suspect in the case. On March 8, officers were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.