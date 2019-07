Some CMS teachers who've never picked up a gun before say this school year they're going to be ready for anything. That's why they signed up for gun training.

Wednesday night, in a field in Mooresville, teachers had an educational experience for themselves, learning and using firearms. They're getting prepared for the upcoming school year, but are hoping this training is never needed.

"We have developed a society where school shootings happen all the time. Teachers need to be ready for it, inside a school and out," firearms trainer Jerry Gouge says.