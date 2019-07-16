< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story418453367" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418453367" data-article-version="1.0">Statesville police pursuit ends in arrest</h1>
</header> ul id="social-share-418453367" class="social-share">
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Statesville police pursuit ends in arrest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-police-pursuit-ends-in-arrest" data-title="Statesville police pursuit ends in arrest" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-police-pursuit-ends-in-arrest" addthis:title="Statesville police pursuit ends in arrest">
a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418453367.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418453367");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418453367-418453745"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dilon Sheriff was arrested after a police chase in Statesville. figcaption>Dilon Sheriff was arrested after a police chase in Statesville. He faces multiple charges including drugs possession and driving while impaired. (Iredell County Sheriff)</figcaption> (Iredell County Sheriff)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418453367-418453745" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dilon Sheriff was arrested after a police chase in Statesville. He faces multiple charges including drugs possession and driving while impaired. (Iredell County Sheriff)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Dilon Sheriff was arrested after a police chase in Statesville. He faces multiple charges including drugs possession and driving while impaired. div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/statesville-police-pursuit-ends-in-arrest">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Statesville man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase that ended in Rowan County.</p><p>Dilon Sheriff, 23, was taken into custody after officers were able to blow out the tires on his vehicle and multiple failed attempts to pull him over. Sheriff was believed to driving under the influence and faces multiple charges.</p><p>Officers responded to calls about a suspicious vehicle near Elmwood Road in Statesville. (Credit: Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NBA All-Star Weekend helps generate $167M</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Over a span of one month Charlotte hosted three major basketball events anchored by NBA All-Star Weekend that generated significant revenue for the city, newly released data shows.</p><p>The QC saw $167 million in economic impact between NBA All-Star Weekend, the New York Life ACC Tournament, and the CIAA Tournament.</p><p>NBA All-Star weekend, the largest single sporting ever held by the city, had an $87.7 million economic impact. $48.7 million was generated from direct spending, $26.8 million is attributed to visitor purchases and $21.9 million to organizational purchases by the NBA and various media outlets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/steele-creek-hit-and-run-victim-has-serious-injuries" title="2-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run in Steele Creek" data-articleId="418434411" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of the family&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run in Steele Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old boy ended up in the hospital following a hit-and-run that occurred in the Steele Creek area on Tuesday.</p><p>Officials responded to calls at 13544 Calloway Glen Drive around 9 a.m. to reports of a vehicle collision involving a young child.</p><p>Medics arrived on the scene but the boy had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The child's grandmother tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the boy was hit after running out of the house. He has a broken leg and internal bleeding but is in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/taylorsville-teen-arrested-for-stabbing-after-altercation" title="Taylorsville teen arrested for stabbing after altercation" data-articleId="418425157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A teen has been arrested for stabbing another man during a fight at a&nbsp;Taylorsville&nbsp;home on Monday, police say. (Alexander County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylorsville teen arrested for stabbing after altercation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was arrested after stabbing a 20-year-old multiple times during a fight inside a Taylorsville home, according to authorities.</p><p>Taylorsville Police responded to calls on Monday around 8 p.m. of a stabbing victim on Liledoun Road. Upon arrival they located Taylorsville resident Darion Campbell, 20, laying on the side of the road with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck area.</p><p>Police say Taylorsville resident Jonathan Johnson, 19, was identified as the suspect and that the altercation took place inside Johnson's residence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. (Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)" title="day-care kimberly THUMB_1563239511007.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-man-catches-monster-flathead-catfish-on-lake-wylie"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Matthew%20Goodale_Massive%20catfish%20catch_071619_1563276595129.jpg_7525377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video: Matthew Goodale (AKA Carolina Cat Daddy) " title="Matthew Goodale_Massive catfish catch_071619_1563276595129.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Man catches 'monster' flathead catfish on Lake Wylie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-dispute-police-account-of-chase-that-led-to-fatal-crash-in-gaston-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/gaston%20co_1563250669320.jpg_7525244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gaston co_1563250669320.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses dispute police account of chase that led to fatal crash in Gaston County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bill-giving-soldiers-right-to-sue-for-medical-malpractice-passes-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/feres%20doctrine2_1563248818662.jpg_7525197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="feres doctrine2_1563248818662.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill giving soldiers right to sue for medical malpractice passes House</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/statesville-police-pursuit-ends-in-arrest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-2_1563300675852_7526187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dilon&#x20;Sheriff&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;chase&#x20;in&#x20;Statesville&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;faces&#x20;multiple&#x20;charges&#x20;including&#x20;drugs&#x20;possession&#x20;and&#x20;driving&#x20;while&#x20;impaired&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Iredell&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Statesville police pursuit ends in arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kimberly&#x20;Hignite&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;14&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;misdemeanor&#x20;child&#x20;endangerment&#x20;was&#x20;sentenced&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x20;to&#x20;30&#x20;days&#x20;in&#x20;jail&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Franklin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/megan-rapinoe-to-headline-star-studded-cast-at-charlotte-s-house-of-soccer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST&#x20;Co-captain&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;accepted&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;invite&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;after&#x20;Team&#x20;USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;victory&#x20;Friday&#x20;over&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe to headline star-studded cast at Charlotte's House of Soccer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/steele-creek-hit-and-run-victim-has-serious-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Family_Photo%20of%20injured%20toddler_071619_1563300428154.jpg_7526241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;family&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run in Steele Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/taylorsville-teen-arrested-for-stabbing-after-altercation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;teen&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x20;for&#x20;stabbing&#x20;another&#x20;man&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;fight&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Taylorsville&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;home&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taylorsville teen arrested for stabbing after altercation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 