- A Statesville man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase that ended in Rowan County.

Dilon Sheriff, 23, was taken into custody after officers were able to blow out the tires on his vehicle and multiple failed attempts to pull him over. Sheriff was believed to driving under the influence and faces multiple charges.

Officers responded to calls about a suspicious vehicle near Elmwood Road in Statesville. A member of the Iredell County Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team responded and found a discrepancy in the license plate number, which was said to belong to another vehicle.

A failed attempt to pull the vehicle over led to a chase but backed off due to the suspect's erratic driving.

A short time later officers located the same car and were able to blow out the cars tires with stop sticks.

After attempting to plow into a patrol car, the suspect's car came to a stop and Sheriff was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including drug possession and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.