- Police in Statesville are searching for a girl who hasn't been seen for more than two weeks.

Alyssa Elliot is five-foot-one and weighs around 105 to 120 pounds. She was last seen on June 9 in the area of North Center Sttreet.

Her direction of travel is unknown, and police aren't sure what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Elliot's whereabouts is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.