- The man who shot and killed an employee at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake was out on probation for his role in another deadly crime, court records show.

Eddie Doh was released from prison in January after serving more than seven years for his role in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson back in 2011.

Doh and his co-defendant Nicholas Wright met the teen online, court records show. She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the home where the three had met up.

Doh was charged with murder and robbery, but took a plea deal that lessened his charge to being an "accomplice after the fact to first degree murder."

Prosecutors say Doh was aware of the murder and helped cover it up by hiding the bullets, given to him by Wright, from police.

"The actions were done by the defendant after the murder was committed and defendant knew Nicholas Wright committed said murder," the prosecutor wrote in 2013.

Court records show Doh later regretted the plea deal and wished he had gone to trial. In a handwritten appeal, which was denied, Doh said he was "totally unaware of any murder, crime, etc."

"I was not aware of any criminal attempt or act by Nicholas Wright on 14 October 2011," he wrote in 2015. "When I pled guilty on 7 October 2013, I was not told that Nicholas Wright pled guilty to second-degree murder. If I would have been made aware of that fact, I would have chosen to proceed to trial."

Wright was convicted of second-degree murder and could be released next year.

Doh completed several programs during his time in prison including anger management and conflict resolution, records show.

His criminal record also includes convictions for attempted robbery, fraud, assaulting a female along with a weapon and drug charges.

As a convicted felon, he would not be allowed to own a firearm. Police say the gun used in Tuesday's Steak 'n Shake killing was stolen.

Doh will be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.