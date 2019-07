A Steele Creek hit-and-run victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday.

- CMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old child ended up in the hospital following a hit-and-run that occurred in the Steele Creek area on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls at 13544 Calloway Glen Drive around 9 a.m. to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Medics arrived on the scene but the young child had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Reports indicated that the toddler sustained serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and the circumstances of the collision are still being investigated.